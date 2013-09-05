FALL 2013 YOGA CLASS SCHEDULE FOR PORT ANGELES AND SEQUIM

I’ve expanded my yoga class schedule, including a new class in SEQUIM! Check it out! (And, visit my Schedule page for the latest class offerings.)
WEEKLY SCHEDULE FOR FALL 2013
- Monday 9-10:15am Power Yoga @ Kula Yoga (starting Sept 9th)
- Tuesday 9:30-9:50am Intro to Power Yoga, 10-11:15am Power Yoga @ Nourish Sequim (starting Sept 3rd) – more details below. To register call Nourish Sequim at (360) 797-1480
- Wednesday 9-10:15am Yin Yoga @ Kula Yoga
- Thursday 12-12:50 Community Power Yoga @ the Y (FREE to EVERYONE, members and non-members)
- Friday 9-10:15am Power Yoga @ Kula Yoga
EVENING
- Monday (starting Sept 9th)
5:00-5:20pm Intro to Power Yoga @ Kula Yoga
5:30-6:45pm Power Yoga @ Kula Yoga
7:00-8:15pm Yin Yoga @ Kula Yoga
- Wednesday (Starting Oct 2nd)
6:00-7:00pm Family Yoga Series @ YMCA
CLASS DESCRIPTIONS
- Power Yoga (Vigorous, heated flow with balance and strength poses)
- Intro to Power Yoga (Basic alignment, “your flow” sequence, and modifications will be demonstrated enabling students of all levels to participate in a full power yoga class. This class is not required for beginners but, it is highly recommended for students new to power yoga. This time is also a good opportunity to ask any of your burning yoga questions prior to class.)
- Yin Yoga (Emphasis on longer holds and passive stretches of deeper connective tissues)
- Family Yoga (For families with children of all ages to learn about yoga breathwork, postures, emotional and postural awareness, and connecting with self and each other, through playful games and partnering activities.
- Custom private or group classes are available. For inquiries, please email amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com or call 360-808-0074.
- Family Yoga Series 6:00-7:00pm at the YMCA will start Wednesday October 2nd. For more info please call the Y at (360) 452-9244.
- The summer Women’s Mini Yoga Retreat was incredible and I will be offering another day of retreat in the Port Angeles or Sequim area. If interested please email amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com to receive announcements about retreats.
POWER YOGA AT NOURISH SEQUIM – 10 WEEK SERIES
Dates:
Every Tuesday from Sept 3 – Nov 12 (no class on Sept 24th)
Cost:
Prepay $10/class NO extra charge for the optional 20 minutes Intro to Power class. Drop in for $12.00 a class but to guarantee a spot, prepayment is recommended.
Time:
* 9:30-9:50am Intro to Power discussion and demonstration
* 10:00-11:15am Power yoga class
Description:
Sculpt and tone your muscles, increase mobility in your joints, improve mental clarity and focus, and access your personal power and peace during this 10-week series. This class is designed for yogis of all levels. At the end of this vigorous, challenging yoga series you will develop muscle strength, flexibility and a heightened awareness of your body, mind, spirit connection. Prior to each class, students will have the opportunity to take an optional 20 minute Intro to Power class, where your instructor will demonstrate proper posture and alignment during the basic “flow sequence.” She will also introduce you to Power yoga terminology, breathwork, and suggest modifications enabling any student to participate during the entire Power yoga class. Committing to a series of Power yoga classes will reveal more obvious results, physically, mentally and spiritually, as opposed to attending on a drop-in basis. Give Power yoga a try and be prepared to witness a more powerful and peaceful YOU!
- For class fees at Kula Yoga please visit the Kula Yoga website
- YMCA yoga classes: FREE to YMCA members, $10 drop-in fee for non-members
- Thursday NOON Community Power Yoga at the Y is FREE for members and non-members
- Workshop and retreat costs are listed with description of classes.
- Kula Yoga is at 316 W. 1st St. Port Angeles, WA – http://kulayogaportangeles.com (NOTE: Kula Yoga will be moving Sept. 1, 2013 to 128 E. Front St.)
- Clallam County Family YMCA is at 302 S. Francis St. Port Angeles, WA –
http://clallamcountyymca.org/
- Nourish Sequim is located south of downtown Sequim at the base of Bell Hill at 101 Provence View Lane, Sequim WA 98382 – click here for a map and directions: Nourish Sequim
At Kula Yoga and Nourish Sequim, it is recommended to bring your own mat, water bottle, and towel to class. Thank you.
Hi! What are the chances of you having a Yin class at Nourish in the evening?
LikeLike