FALL 2013 YOGA CLASS SCHEDULE FOR PORT ANGELES AND SEQUIM

WORKSHOPS, RETREATS and CUSTOM CLASSES

POWER YOGA AT NOURISH SEQUIM – 10 WEEK SERIES

Dates:

Every Tuesday from Sept 3 – Nov 12 (no class on Sept 24th)

Cost:

Prepay $10/class NO extra charge for the optional 20 minutes Intro to Power class. Drop in for $12.00 a class but to guarantee a spot, prepayment is recommended.

Time:

* 9:30-9:50am Intro to Power discussion and demonstration

* 10:00-11:15am Power yoga class

Description:

Sculpt and tone your muscles, increase mobility in your joints, improve mental clarity and focus, and access your personal power and peace during this 10-week series. This class is designed for yogis of all levels. At the end of this vigorous, challenging yoga series you will develop muscle strength, flexibility and a heightened awareness of your body, mind, spirit connection. Prior to each class, students will have the opportunity to take an optional 20 minute Intro to Power class, where your instructor will demonstrate proper posture and alignment during the basic “flow sequence.” She will also introduce you to Power yoga terminology, breathwork, and suggest modifications enabling any student to participate during the entire Power yoga class. Committing to a series of Power yoga classes will reveal more obvious results, physically, mentally and spiritually, as opposed to attending on a drop-in basis. Give Power yoga a try and be prepared to witness a more powerful and peaceful YOU!