YOGA EVENT TO BENEFIT PHILIPPINE TYPHOON VICTIMS

WHO: Yoga Instructor Amelia Andaleon will lead a Healing Flow and meditation to benefit the relief efforts in the Philippines after being struck by super typhoon Haiyan on November 8, 2013.

WHAT: This gentle class will be one hour followed by a short meditation, then socializing with light refreshments. Kula Yoga Studio is donating its space for this event and volunteers from the filipino community are providing snacks. Suggested donation is $10 and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Philippine Red Cross.

WHERE: This yoga event will be held at Kula Yoga at 128 E. Front St. in downtown Port Angeles.

WHEN: Sunday November 24th, 3-5pm. If you’d like to make a donation but, can’t join us for yoga, please stop by after 4:15.

WHY: To generate healing energy to those affected by this super typhoon through a community yoga practice, to create an opportunity to gather together for those looking for ways to help, and to raise awareness and funds to help those in need in the typhoon-stricken areas of the Philippines.