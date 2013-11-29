YOGA STOCKING STUFFER…GIFT CERTIFICATE FOR 2014 YOGA RETREAT

Consider giving the gift of yoga! I have gift certificates available for my 2014 Women’s Half-day Yoga Retreat on January 12, 2014 in Port Angeles. Call 360-808-0074 or email me to register, purchase a gift certificate, or if you have questions. Space is limited for this special yoga retreat.

ABOUT THE JANUARY 2014 RETREAT

When: Sunday January 12, 2014 10am-4pm

Where: Kula Yoga Studio – 128 E. Front Street Port Angeles, WA

Class format:

Anatomy focus: learn proper shoulder integration in basic vinyasa poses

90 min. heated vinyasa class: Baptiste Journey into Power sequence

Delicious, healthy, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free lunch (we are using the same caterer from our 2013 summer retreat. it was unanimous that the food was FANTASTIC!)

Time for socializing, reflecting…FUN!

Wrap-up after a yummy 90 min. Yin yoga class

Yogis of all-levels welcome