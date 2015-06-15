Evening of healing yoga and reiki with Carl John and Amelia Andaleon – earthquake relief for Nepal



Yin and restorative yoga with yoga instructor Amelia Andaleon and live music and reiki with Carl John at The Yoga Fusion​ in San Ramon, California. I will lead yin/restorative yoga while he performs live music and offers reiki to each student. This is a fundraiser for Nepal, supporting a friend of mine, Jagat Man Lama of More than Mountain treks Pvt. Ltd​, who is distributing tarps and supplies to those in need in the countryside near Kathmandu.

Join us Saturday June 27, 2015 6-8pm. Suggested cash donation of $15. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. To secure your spot register at this link and click on workshops: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/admhome?studioid=19309.