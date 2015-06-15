Evening of healing yoga and reiki with Carl John and Amelia Andaleon – earthquake relief for Nepal

Yin and restorative yoga with yoga instructor Amelia Andaleon and live music and reiki with Carl John at The Yoga Fusion in San Ramon, California. I will lead yin/restorative yoga while he performs live music and offers reiki to each student. This is a fundraiser for Nepal, supporting a friend of mine, Jagat Man Lama of More than Mountain treks Pvt. Ltd, who is distributing tarps and supplies to those in need in the countryside near Kathmandu.
Join us Saturday June 27, 2015 6-8pm. Suggested cash donation of $15. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. To secure your spot register at this link and click on workshops: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/admhome?studioid=19309.
Joanna and I wish we could fly over to join this unfortunately we cannot afford it however if it is a yearly thing we would be interested in saving up and joining one year 🙂
