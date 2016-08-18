Advice from a Tree
Stand up tall and proud.
Sink your roots into the earth.
Be content with your natural beauty.
Go out on a limb.
Drink plenty of water.
Remember your roots.
Enjoy the view!
~Ilan Shamir
Aum ~ Peace ~ Amen
.