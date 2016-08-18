Advice from a tree

Posted on August 18, 2016 by

yoga, tree pose, vrksasana

Advice from a Tree

Stand up tall and proud.
Sink your roots into the earth.
Be content with your natural beauty.
Go out on a limb.
Drink plenty of water.
Remember your roots.
Enjoy the view!

~Ilan Shamir

Aum ~ Peace ~ Amen

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, hobby photographer, part-time web designer, yoga instructor, outdoor enthusiast, travel-a-holic; "i love to move it, move it!" focused on career first then waited to marry and have kids. been transitioning from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in a simple, sweet, small town; playing, volunteering and getting my creative juices flowing.
This entry was posted in inspirational quotes, landscape photography, photography, quotes, yoga, yoga outside, yoga photography and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s