FREE YOGA CLASS WITH ME @ATHLETA WALNUT CREEK SUNDAY SEPT. 11 9:30AM

Posted on September 10, 2016 by

I’m guest teaching at Athleta in Walnut Creek this Sunday, September 11th 9:30-10:15am. Join me for this fun, and free, community yoga class as part of their Sculptek celebration! 🙏 . Space is limited. RSVP is recommended by calling Athleta at 925-588-0227.

Athleta 1272 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek

athleta-sept11

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, hobby photographer, part-time web designer, yoga instructor, outdoor enthusiast, travel-a-holic; "i love to move it, move it!" focused on career first then waited to marry and have kids. been transitioning from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in a simple, sweet, small town; playing, volunteering and getting my creative juices flowing.
This entry was posted in yoga, yoga in the east bay, yoga in walnut creek and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s