FREE YOGA CLASS WITH ME @ATHLETA WALNUT CREEK SUNDAY SEPT. 11 9:30AM

I’m guest teaching at Athleta in Walnut Creek this Sunday, September 11th 9:30-10:15am. Join me for this fun, and free, community yoga class as part of their Sculptek celebration! 🙏 . Space is limited. RSVP is recommended by calling Athleta at 925-588-0227.
Athleta 1272 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek
