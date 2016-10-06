ALMOST SOLD OUT! OCT 8 RESTORATIVE YOGA, REIKI, MUSIC AT THE YOGA FUSION SAN RAMON

Saturday October 8th 7-9pm – Restorative yoga, Energy healing, Live music with me and Carl John (“CJ”) at The Yoga Fusion in San Ramon, CA 

Master the art of resting.  I will lead you into restorative yoga poses, CJ will soothe with his soulful voice and guitar, and we will both offer reiki.  REM is a popular event.  Sign up now to grab your spot…and expect to be blissed out.

Tickets available not at theyogafusion.com

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, hobby photographer, part-time web designer, yoga instructor, outdoor enthusiast, travel-a-holic; "i love to move it, move it!" focused on career first then waited to marry and have kids. been transitioning from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in a simple, sweet, small town; playing, volunteering and getting my creative juices flowing.
