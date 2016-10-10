FREE GIRLS YOGA CLASS at ivivva Broadway Plaza – Walnut Creek, CA

Posted on October 10, 2016 by

Sunday October 16th 10:15-11:30am
FREE GIRLS YOGA CLASS at Ivivva in the Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza
135 Broadway Lane Walnut Creek, CA

ivivva-yoga-pano

Join me during this FREE girls yoga class at the ivviva store at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek.  This fun and challenging class is recommended for girls ages 6 and up.  Parents are welcome to participate.  After you sign a waiver you may drop your girl off for this 45 minute class 10:15-11:30am. Mats are limited so please BYO mat. Class starts at 10:15 so please plan accordingly to have your yogi on her mat on time. I look forward to seeing you on your mat! Namaste…Amelia

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, hobby photographer, part-time web designer, yoga instructor, outdoor enthusiast, travel-a-holic; "i love to move it, move it!" focused on career first then waited to marry and have kids. been transitioning from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in a simple, sweet, small town; playing, volunteering and getting my creative juices flowing.
This entry was posted in ivivva free girls yoga, special yoga event, spirituality, the yoga fusion san ramon, yoga in the east bay, yoga in the san francisco bay area, yoga in walnut creek and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s