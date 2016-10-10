FREE GIRLS YOGA CLASS at ivivva Broadway Plaza – Walnut Creek, CA

Sunday October 16th 10:15-11:30am
FREE GIRLS YOGA CLASS at Ivivva in the Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza
135 Broadway Lane Walnut Creek, CA
Join me during this FREE girls yoga class at the ivviva store at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek. This fun and challenging class is recommended for girls ages 6 and up. Parents are welcome to participate. After you sign a waiver you may drop your girl off for this 45 minute class 10:15-11:30am. Mats are limited so please BYO mat. Class starts at 10:15 so please plan accordingly to have your yogi on her mat on time. I look forward to seeing you on your mat! Namaste…Amelia
Like this:
Like Loading...
About meelswa
http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, hobby photographer, part-time web designer, yoga instructor, outdoor enthusiast, travel-a-holic; "i love to move it, move it!" focused on career first then waited to marry and have kids. been transitioning from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in a simple, sweet, small town; playing, volunteering and getting my creative juices flowing.
This entry was posted in ivivva free girls yoga
, special yoga event
, spirituality
, the yoga fusion san ramon
, yoga in the east bay
, yoga in the san francisco bay area
, yoga in walnut creek
and tagged amelia andaleon yoga instructor
, community yoga
, east bay
, east bay yoga
, flexibility
, free yoga
, girls yoga
, health
, ivivva broadway plaza
, ivivva girls yoga
, kids yoga
, namaste
, peace
, strength
, walnut creek
, walnut creek yoga
, wellness
. Bookmark the permalink
.