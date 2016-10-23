WEEKEND YOGA WITH ME IN WALNUT CREEK @AthletaBdwyPlza AND @Lululemon @Broadway_Plaza

Posted on October 23, 2016 by

Saturday October 29th 8:30-9:30am  – “Yoga for a Cause” with me at Athleta in Walnut Creek

I’m guest teaching at Athleta in Walnut Creek this Saturday October 29th to support National Breast Cancer Month.  This class free with an optional donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.  Join me for this fun, empowering community Baptiste yoga class.

Athleta 1272 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek

Sunday October 30th 9:30-10:30am  – “Sunday Yoga” with me at Lululemon Walnut Creek

I’m guest teaching at Lululemon in Walnut Creek this Saturday October 29th to support National Breast Cancer Month.  This class free with an optional donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.  Join me for this fun, empowering community Baptiste yoga class.

Lululemon 1210 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, hobby photographer, part-time web designer, yoga instructor, outdoor enthusiast, travel-a-holic; "i love to move it, move it!" focused on career first then waited to marry and have kids. been transitioning from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in a simple, sweet, small town; playing, volunteering and getting my creative juices flowing.
This entry was posted in lululemon free yoga, power yoga, special yoga event, yoga in the east bay, yoga in the san francisco bay area, yoga in walnut creek and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s