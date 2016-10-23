WEEKEND YOGA WITH ME IN WALNUT CREEK @AthletaBdwyPlza AND @Lululemon @Broadway_Plaza

Saturday October 29th 8:30-9:30am – “Yoga for a Cause” with me at Athleta in Walnut Creek

I’m guest teaching at Athleta in Walnut Creek this Saturday October 29th to support National Breast Cancer Month. This class free with an optional donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Join me for this fun, empowering community Baptiste yoga class.

Athleta 1272 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek

Sunday October 30th 9:30-10:30am – “Sunday Yoga” with me at Lululemon Walnut Creek

I’m guest teaching at Lululemon in Walnut Creek this Saturday October 29th to support National Breast Cancer Month. This class free with an optional donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Join me for this fun, empowering community Baptiste yoga class.

Lululemon 1210 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek