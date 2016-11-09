SCHEDULE UPDATES as of NOV 10, 2016

- As of November 10th I am no longer teaching the Thursday NOON Slow Flow and Deep Stretch class at The Yoga Fusion.
- November 11th Happy Veteran’s Day! I will be on vacation and will have amazing subs teaching my Friday 9:30am and NOON classes at Baptiste Yoga San Francisco.
- Greenbrook Kids’ Yoga Club is in full swing every Monday at 7:45-8:15am.
- Adult gentle yoga classes at Greenbrook Elementary School just started this week! Class time: 8:25-9:15am. As of November 7th all donations are going towards the cost of the Greenbrook Kids’ Yoga Club yoga mats. After we have reached our balance, the cost of this class will be $7.00. For more information about yoga classes at Greenbrook Elementary School please email me at amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com. Thank you!
