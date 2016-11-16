SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR WEEK OF NOVEMBER 14th

- Monday (7:45-8:15am) Greenbrook Kids Yoga Club in the MPR (for Greenbrook K-5 students and their parents/siblings only)
- Monday (8:25-9:15am) 45 minute Adult yoga at Greenbrook in the MPR (all-levels class open to the public)
- Tuesday (5:30-6:45pm) Moving into Flow – Yoga for Strength and Presence (aka Baptiste Journey into Power) – The Yoga Fusion in San Ramon
- Thursday (5:00-6:00pm) Hot Power Yoga (subbing this week)– Baptiste Yoga San Francisco
- Friday (9:30-10:30am) Hot Power Yoga – Baptiste Yoga San Francisco
- Friday (12-1:00pm) Hot Power Yoga – Baptiste Yoga San Francisco
Private yoga and reiki sessions with me also available.
More about The Yoga Fusion in San Ramon http://theyogafusion.com
More about Baptiste Yoga San Francisco (in the Presidio) http://baptisteyogasf.com
Join my meetup group! http://www.meetup.com/Spiritually-Fit-Yoga-Meetup/
