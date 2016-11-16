SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR WEEK OF NOVEMBER 14th

  • Monday (7:45-8:15am) Greenbrook Kids Yoga Club in the MPR (for Greenbrook K-5 students and their parents/siblings only)
  • Monday (8:25-9:15am) 45 minute Adult yoga at Greenbrook in the MPR (all-levels class open to the public)
  • Tuesday (5:30-6:45pm) Moving into Flow – Yoga for Strength and Presence (aka Baptiste Journey into Power) – The Yoga Fusion in San Ramon
  • Thursday (5:00-6:00pm) Hot Power Yoga (subbing this week)– Baptiste Yoga San Francisco
  • Friday (9:30-10:30am) Hot Power Yoga – Baptiste Yoga San Francisco
  • Friday (12-1:00pm) Hot Power Yoga – Baptiste Yoga San Francisco

Private yoga and reiki sessions with me also available.

More about The Yoga Fusion in San Ramon http://theyogafusion.com
More about Baptiste Yoga San Francisco (in the Presidio) http://baptisteyogasf.com

Join my meetup group! http://www.meetup.com/Spiritually-Fit-Yoga-Meetup/

This entry was posted in baptiste yoga san francisco, kids yoga, power yoga, power yoga in san ramon california, yoga, yoga classes in danville california, yoga classes in san ramon, yoga fusion, yoga fusion san ramon california, yoga in san ramon california, yoga in the east bay, yoga in the san francisco bay area, yoga schedule and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.
