CREATE YOUR SACRED LIFE ON PURPOSE – A NEW YEAR’S WORKSHOP TO GET YOUR LIFE ON TRACK!

“Sacred” in the sense that your experience of life holds personal meaning, reverence, and importance to you; that you move through life in a way that your actions and your words are intentional and authentic; that there is no doubt that what you offer this world is presented with your personal, sacred stamp. I’m EXCITED to offer another workshop to lead you down the path of self-discovery to create your sacred life!

I always appreciate doing this work myself because I can find myself distracted, derailed by my life’s obligations, or I simply lose sight of my drishti, my point of focus. When I lose my drishti, I find myself making decisions and choosing behaviors which feel messy and stressful…I lose connection to my “true north.”

This workshop will support your desire to recalibrate your inner compass and take aim towards your goals, dreams and desires. If you don’t know where you are right now, and you don’t know where you want to go, it can leave you feeling lost, aimless, and flailing…and frankly that just sucks, and can be an unsatisfying way of living. Adding focus and clarity, and direction in life offers a sense of reassured calm and can ease anxiety and depression, especially if you think “How did I get here? Where am I going? I’m tired of going through life feeling like a zombie. I’m tired of feeling like I’m running on a hamster wheel…getting nowhere. I’m tired of feeling tired.” I’ve asked myself these questions and the tools I’m offering you in this workshop give you the opportunity to experience transformation and “a-has” during the workshop and most importantly, after the workshop to keep yourself on track.

I’m also excited to offer this workshop because it provides an opportunity to ignite your creativity and fuel any projects, ideas, or “callings” you may have. Is there an idea you’ve shelved because you just don’t know what to do with it or something you feel like you’re being pulled to do and things just aren’t quite falling into place? Through setting aside this time to attend to your budding ideas, you will energize opportunities and possibilities for anything!

This two-hour workshop will awaken your sacred warrior, fuel your creative juices, and get you in conversation with your wise, inner teacher. Expect some gentle yoga, meditation, and yoga nidra (yogic sleep.) Each participant will receive a journal and pen.

Please join me Saturday January 14, 2017 2-4pm at The Yoga Fusion in San Ramon http://theyogafusion.com.

Cost: $25 with advance purchase, $30 day of event. Results: PRICELESS!

Love and light,

Amelia Andaleon

360-808-0074