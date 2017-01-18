Seven years ago I attended a yoga retreat where I set an intention to manifest my dream. After being led through a process of inquiry and, making a declaration in the present tense, I simply wrote “I am a yoga teacher.” Four days after my retreat I was invited to sub a yoga class, although I had not yet started my yoga teacher training (I was a certified fitness instructor.) It didn’t matter, I taught anyway, rocked the class, and I began my path as a yoga teacher. Was that coincidence? Abolutely not! There is power in putting out energy for what you want, and what I asked for was a “job” which allowed me to connect to my sacred path and support others in walking in their sacred footsteps. Duh! Yoga!

My teaching path has led me more towards the spiritual aspect yoga, through the physicality of flowing and holding yoga poses (asana.) When I teach from my heart, and see my students, I sense I am in my greatest flow when I connect to why I really teach: I teach because I care. I believe in namaste: May all beings be free of suffering. I’ve experienced my share of suffering, and in life, suffering happens…shit happens. Yoga, meditation, and rewiring my brain has taught me to sift through the crap and go with the flow. I speak to this often in my classes and craft workshops dedicated to releasing self-limiting beliefs and choosing and generating an experience of ease. In this moment, in this chapter of my life, I feel called to spread the news that contentment, joy, laughter and love are possible and there is a way out of the muck of depression, anxiety, and despair. I KNOW this to be true. I’ve been there and I do the work to choose the path of least resistance instead of my old pattern of wallowing in the muck. And, now I’m equipped with tools to pull me out of the muck although I just don’t go there as often anymore. Nonetheless, my tools are at the ready, like a best friend throwing me a life-line if I notice I’ve dipped my toe into old, familiar yuk. Get the fuck out of the yuk.

Last Saturday’s Create Your Sacred Life On Purpose workshop was all about sharing those tools. The participants did the work to release the old, energize the new, and left with tools to notice the yuk, choose the clear path, play big and manifest their heart’s desires! To witness transformation in my students leaves me feeling like I’m on the right track…I’m spreading namaste and leading my sacred life on purpose! Yes!

Some reviews left by my amazing students:

Amazing teacher!

I love Amelia’s flow classes! She makes it challenging and fun and when I’m done I feel relaxed but energized. Her spiritual guidance during classes opens up new ways of thinking for me. I appreciate her so much!

– Mary

Amelia’s the Best!

Amelia is an excellent teacher. Very upbeat, friendly, knowledgeable and caring. She is an inspiration as she is so healthy and strong.

– Karen

Excellent, knowledgeable, professional

I know Amelia, as she has taught me yoga from many aspects..physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Not only does she have a grand grasp of the physicality of yoga and the body, but she’s very spiritual herself, thus weaves spirit into her teaching seamlessly. She’s trained in a strong style of Baron Baptiste and continues to study and teach with enthusiasm. Her latest workshop in 2017 was fabulous and effective! I highly recommend Amelia!

– Carolyn

Practicing with Amelia has made me a better yoga student and more importantly, a yogi in tune with her soul and truth. I’m so grateful to have her as a guide along my path, making sure I have the tools to keep my compass pointing true.

– Jamie

Stay tuned for my next workshop.

Spread your love and light!

Yogamama Meels

Namaste. May all beings be happy and free. May all beings be without suffering.