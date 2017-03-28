YOGA IS A WORK-IN AND A WORK-OUT

Yoga has made the most impact on my inner-life, in the way I experience life with ease, with less reactivity and more assuredness and connection to who I am. Yoga and meditation taught me to cultivate a habit of being intentional…intentional about the energy I choose to breathe into each moment, into my relationships, into my thoughts, into everything. Sure, I am grateful for the benefits of a strong, flexible, lean body resulting from years of a consistent practice AND the transformation I appreciate the most is the flexibility in my mind, softness in my heart, release of grasping and clenching onto habits and lies and stories which kept me stuck in an experience of sadness, depression, anxiety, and anger. Even just remembering when I used to live in heightened fight or flight I had to take a breath of relief and gratitude. It wasn’t that long ago that my life felt small and fake and forced. What if you could live each moment as if you stretched yourself out fully, from the inside out, into your body, into how you wish to express your highest self into this world, into how you want to play big? My wish is that you to use the tools of yoga, meditation, breath, and awareness to habitually experience life with ease, to expand and shine as you impact your existence with the gifts and talents your highest self is urging you to share. Go inward yogis and express out. May you experience life with ease….and play big! Namaste…

