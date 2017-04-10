APRIL YOGA HAPPENINGS! 4/11 BEGINNERS CLASS AND 4/29 WORKSHOP!

NEW CLASSES!

TUESDAY APRIL 11TH at The Yoga Fusion (TYF) in San Ramon I’m teaching my regular Grow Flow Yoga class at 5:30-6:45 AND the Tuesday 7:15-8:30 Beginners Yoga Series. Each weel students will get a chance to experience a different teacher during this 8-week series!

SUNDAY APRIL 16TH I’ve added a 60 minute Sunday morning Heated Vinyasa class at 9:15am at Dublin Yoga Center . I’ll be sharing this class with other teachers and start teaching this Easter Sunday! Join me for a sacred Sunday detox before your Easter festivities!

CREATE YOUR SACRED LIFE WORKSHOP FOR WOMEN AT BIKRAM YOGA LIVERMORE! SATURDAY APRIL 29TH 1:30-3:30 $25 in advance, $30 day of event.

Calling all goddesses! I’m excited to offer another Created Your Sacred Life Workshop and this time it will be created for women-only! More info and register here: http://bikramyogalive.com/sacred-life/

