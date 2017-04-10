APRIL YOGA HAPPENINGS! 4/11 BEGINNERS CLASS AND 4/29 WORKSHOP!

NEW CLASSES!

TUESDAY APRIL 11TH at The Yoga Fusion (TYF) in San Ramon I’m teaching my regular Grow Flow Yoga class at 5:30-6:45 AND the Tuesday 7:15-8:30 Beginners Yoga Series.  Each weel students will get a chance to experience a different teacher during this 8-week series!

SUNDAY APRIL 16TH I’ve added a 60 minute Sunday morning Heated Vinyasa class at 9:15am at Dublin Yoga Center .  I’ll be sharing this class with other teachers and start teaching this Easter Sunday!  Join me for a sacred Sunday detox before your Easter festivities!

CREATE YOUR SACRED LIFE WORKSHOP FOR WOMEN AT BIKRAM YOGA LIVERMORE! SATURDAY APRIL 29TH 1:30-3:30 $25 in advance, $30 day of event.

Calling all goddesses!  I’m excited to offer another Created Your Sacred Life Workshop and this time it will be created for women-only!  More info and register here: http://bikramyogalive.com/sacred-life/

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, hobby photographer, part-time web designer, yoga instructor, outdoor enthusiast, travel-a-holic; "i love to move it, move it!" focused on career first then waited to marry and have kids. been transitioning from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in a simple, sweet, small town; playing, volunteering and getting my creative juices flowing.
