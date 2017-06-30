Fire up your asanas July 4th 9am at Baptiste Yoga San Francisco!

Start your July 4th morning with a bang!  Join Baptiste Yoga San Francisco studio owner Jen Silvera and,  Amelia Andaleon for a special July 4th 9-10:30 Baptiste Journey into Power hot yoga class! These Certified Baptiste Power Yoga Instructors will add fireworks to your asanas and bring their playful selves to this special class!

Book your spot online now! https://www.baptisteyogasf.com/pages/schedule 

