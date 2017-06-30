Fire up your asanas July 4th 9am at Baptiste Yoga San Francisco!

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!