Yin Yoga & Essential Oils workshop with me Sunday November 5th 6-8pm at Bikram Yoga Livermore! 

2017-BYL-YinEO-workshopYin Yoga & Essential Oils workshop with me Sunday November 5th 6-8pm at Bikram Yoga Livermore ! 

 Learn how to enhance your yin yoga experience and your health using essential oils. We’ll introduce frankincense oil (the creme de la creme of oils!), wild orange, lemon and peppermint.

 Expect a relaxing, sensation-rich two-hours, gentle hands-on assists, and sink into deep rest with a yummy yoga nidra leaving you ready for a peaceful sleep. To quote many of my students “Amelia has magic hands.” 

 Suitable for all levels.

 Book your spot now at bikramyogalive.com. $35 pre-register, $40 day of event.

 

