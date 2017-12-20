My Holiday Yoga Schedule in the East Bay, San Francisco, and Maui!

Lots of changes and subbing the next few weeks including a last minute sub at Just Be Yoga in Danville tomorrow afternoon. See you on your mats yogis!
Modified Holiday Teaching Schedule (Amelia Diaz Andaleon)
Thursday Dec. 21st
9:30-11am Yoga at The Yoga Fusion
12-1pm Slow Vinyasa at Dublin Yoga Center
4:30-5:45pm Vinyasa at Just Be – Yoga and Wellness Center – Danville
Friday Dec. 22nd
6:00am, 9:30am, Noon: Hot Power Yoga 60 at Baptiste Yoga San Francisco
Sunday Dec. 24th
8-9am Hot Power Yoga at Dublin Yoga Center
Wed. Dec. 27th
12-1 Slow Vinyasa at Dublin Yoga Center
7:45-9:00pm Yin at Bikram Yoga Livermore
Thurs Dec. 28th
12-1 Slow Vinyasa at Dublin Yoga Center
5pm Hot Power Yoga 60 at Baptiste Yoga San Francisco
Friday Dec. 29th
9:30am, Noon Hot Power Yoga 60 at Baptiste Yoga San Francisco
YOGA WITH ME IN HAWAII!
Monday New Year’s Day – Maui
10-11:30am “Resolve to Evolve”
Evolution Yoga Maui – Wailuku, Maui
Space is limited. Book your spot at http://EvolutionYogaMaui.com
Saturday Jan. 6th – Maui
8am lululemon Shops at Wailea – Wailea, Maui