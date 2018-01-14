January 2018 Workshops with Amelia!

Sunday January 21, 2018
Create Your Purposeful, Intentional Life – A workshop for women only
Introduce essential oils into your yoga and meditation practice, and your life.
Expand your vision of yourself, serving a higher purpose and be up to something bigger than yourself!
- What to expect: Meditation, journaling, gentle yoga, doTerra essential oils, and yoga nidra (yogic sleep).
- Who: No yoga or meditation experience required. All welcome.
- What to bring: yoga mat, journal, pen; this is a great workshop to bring a friend!
- When: 1:30-3:30pm
- Where: Joya Yoga – Livermore (previously named Bikram Yoga Livermore)
- Cost: $25 Early Bird Registration, $30 Day of the event
1923 2nd St, Livermore, CA 94550
Saturday January 27, 2018
Upgrade Your Vinyasa Practice!
What to expect: Wrist and shoulder alignment and core engagement utilized during basic vinyasa poses and transitions, and an intro to adding arm balances and inversions into your power yoga practice.
Who: Recommended for experienced vinyasa yogis (at least 8 vinyasa classes). Beginners welcome to participate through observation.
- When: 1:45-3:45pm
- Where: Joya Yoga – Dublin (aka Dublin Yoga Center)
- Cost: $25 Early Bird Registration, $30 Day of the event
6930 Village Parkway, Ste E, Dublin, CA 94568
