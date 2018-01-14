January 2018 Workshops with Amelia!

Sunday January 21, 2018

Create Your Purposeful, Intentional Life – A workshop for women only

Nurture and harness the strength of your feminine sensibilities.
Identify obstacles blocking your path to experiencing life with ease, energy, and joy.

Introduce essential oils into your yoga and meditation practice, and your life.

Expand your vision of yourself, serving a higher purpose and be up to something bigger than yourself!

  • What to expect: Meditation, journaling, gentle yoga, doTerra essential oils, and yoga nidra (yogic sleep).
  • Who: No yoga or meditation experience required. All welcome.
  • What to bring:  yoga mat, journal, pen;  this is a great workshop to bring a friend!
  • When: 1:30-3:30pm
  • Where: Joya Yoga – Livermore (previously named Bikram Yoga Livermore)
  • Cost: $25 Early Bird Registration, $30 Day of the event

Book your spot here!

1923 2nd St, Livermore, CA 94550
(925) 892-3775
info@joyayoga.com

 

2018-dyc-vinyasaworkshop-headstand-e1515994704463.jpgSaturday January 27, 2018

Upgrade Your Vinyasa Practice!

What to expect: Wrist and shoulder alignment and core engagement utilized during basic vinyasa poses and transitions, and an intro to adding arm balances and inversions into your power yoga practice.

Who: Recommended for experienced vinyasa yogis (at least 8 vinyasa classes). Beginners welcome to participate through observation.

  • When: 1:45-3:45pm
  • Where: Joya Yoga – Dublin (aka Dublin Yoga Center)
  • Cost: $25 Early Bird Registration, $30 Day of the event

Book your spot here!

6930 Village Parkway, Ste E, Dublin, CA 94568
(925) 892-3775
info@joyayoga.com

