“The light in you is all I see.” – @GabbyBernstein #SpiritJunkie #JudgmentDetox

Inspired by Gabby Bernstein’s blog post titled “”Say This One Sentence to See the World Differently.” Repeat this mantra ““The light in you is all I see” throughout your day to shift your perspective, rewire your brain, change your mood.
“When you proactively see others in light, you allow the stream or well-being to flow.” – Gabby Bernstein
Namaste…
Yogamama Meels
Photo credit: my hubby, while in Maui
About meelswa
http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!
.