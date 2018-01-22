“The light in you is all I see.” – @GabbyBernstein #SpiritJunkie #JudgmentDetox

Inspired by Gabby Bernstein’s blog post titled “”Say This One Sentence to See the World Differently.”  Repeat this mantra ““The light in you is all I see” throughout your day to shift your perspective, rewire your brain, change your mood.

“When you proactively see others in light, you allow the stream or well-being to flow.” – Gabby Bernstein

