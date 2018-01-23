New Vinyasa Class with me Friday 4:30pm at Just Be Yoga Danville!

January 23, 2018

justbeyoga-fri430

Starting Friday January 26, 2018 – All Levels Vinyasa Yoga with me Fridays 4:30-5:45pm at Just Be Yoga in Danville, CA.  Book online at myjustbeyoga.com or download the Just Be Yoga app. Smiles, Yogamama Meels

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!
