New Vinyasa and Yin classes with me at Joya San Ramon!

Posted on February 28, 2018 by

 

Joya Yoga San Ramon opens this Thursday March 1st!  My classes at Joya San Ramon:

  • Tuesday Power Vinyasa Yoga 9:30-10:45am
  • Wednesday Yin Yoga 7:15-8:00pm
  • Thursday Power Vinyasa Yoga 5:45-6:45pm

Joya Yoga Dublin students with unlimited memberships get to practice at San Ramon for free! 

Joya Yoga San Ramon is located at 2410 San Ramon Valley Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583 (location previously home to The Yoga Company and Studio Mandala)

For more info visit the Joya Yoga website. Namaste.joya-sanramon

Advertisements

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!
This entry was posted in Joya Yoga, Joya Yoga Dublin, Joya Yoga San Ramon, spirituality, yoga classes in san ramon, yoga in san ramon california, yoga in the east bay, yoga in the san francisco bay area, yoga schedule and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s