New Vinyasa and Yin classes with me at Joya San Ramon!

Joya Yoga San Ramon opens this Thursday March 1st! My classes at Joya San Ramon:
- Tuesday Power Vinyasa Yoga 9:30-10:45am
- Wednesday Yin Yoga 7:15-8:00pm
- Thursday Power Vinyasa Yoga 5:45-6:45pm
Joya Yoga Dublin students with unlimited memberships get to practice at San Ramon for free!
Joya Yoga San Ramon is located at 2410 San Ramon Valley Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583 (location previously home to The Yoga Company and Studio Mandala)
For more info visit the Joya Yoga website. Namaste.
