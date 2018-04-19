Essential oils for allergy season – natural solutions for your health concerns

The hills are green, the trees and flowers are blooming AND my allergies can make me feel yuk! So ironic for this nature girl who LOVES to be outside yet the misery of allergies can force me inside. Spring has sprung and so has my runny nose and water eyes! Boo!

Being new to essential oils I hadn’t yet used them for my allergies. Most of my life I’d taken antihistamines which dry me out and make me sleepy and sudafed makes my heart race and disrupts my sleep. So, instead of taking these medicines I would suffer through allergy season resorting to meds when my allergies would become unbearable.

Honestly, I was skeptical that essential oils would help me because my spring allergies are soooo bad! What a surprise when I tried the TriEase Seasonal Blend Softgels. Shortly after taking my first dose (2 softgels) my itchy eyes and sniffles were gone! I was like, What? Did that really work that well?? So, I’ve tested it over and over and to my repeated surprise, the TriEase gels work! This simple blend of essential oils provides these benefits:

Lemon Peel: cleansing to the body’s systems and frequently used for respiratory discomfort*

Lavender Flower: renowned for its calming and balancing effects*

Peppermint Plant: promotes clear breathing and healthy respiratory function*

Because I care about what I put in and on my body I love doTerra because their oils are Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade making them safe for internal consumption.

As a bonus, TriEase SoftGels are 10% off this month! This discount is honestly what got me to try this product in the first place and I’m so glad I did! Retail $30, this month’s Promo $27! Wholesale: $22.50, Promo: $20.25. Click here to order at the retail price or sign up as a wholesale customer (save 25% off retail prices or email me at amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com.

Read on to learn more about which essential oils can help your allergies. Learn how your food choices affect your allergies, and how yoga and pranayama can bring relief to constricted breathing. Here’s to natural solutions for your annoying allergies!

ESSENTIAL OILS FOR ALLERGY RELIEF

Top Oils for Allergy Relief:

💛Lemon

💜Lavender

💙Peppermint

💚Melaleuca

(Used in any application in equal parts)

How to use:

🌿Aromatic Application

Diffusing these oils can be very effective. The sinuses are usually the most affected by allergic reactions. Purchase a quality essential oil diffuser, and diffuse any of the above oils, or oil blends, as much as you like!

Diffusing is also great because the extra moisture helps to soothe those irritated sinuses!

No diffuser? Place a few drops of your selected oils (such as lavender, lemon, and peppermint) into your palms. Rub together, cup your palms, and inhale.

The Breathe products also work fabulous to assist with congestion. Check out the breathe stick, and breathe touch roller. These products can be applied easily throughout the day and can fit in your purse or bag for on the go.

🌿Topical Applications

For topical applications, dilute with a few drops of fractionated coconut oil for longer lasting effects!

Apply diluted peppermint or other oils to the base of the neck and front of the throat, and the bottoms of the feet, several times per day.

Make a roller bottle for adults with 10 drops each oil apply frequently to chest, feet, and back of neck.

Nora’s Allergy Blend – I created this for daughter which she applies before school and before bed on her wrists, throat, temples, sternum, and I rub on her upper back. She LOVES the smell, which is key when creating blends for your kiddos One drop each of with 1/4 tsp carrier oil: Peppermint, Lavender, Lemon, Breathe, Elevation To create a 10ml roller ball add 10 drops of each oil and fill to top with carrier oil



🌿Internal Applications

Put a few drops of each of your selected oils in an empty gel capsule and swallow. Can be taken several times a day.

Tip: Have a separate glass of water or juice as your chaser in case this allergy bomb is too intense for you. Make an “allergy bomb” – Put a few tablespoons of water in a glass. Add 2-4 drops of each lavender, lemon, peppermint, basil, and On Guard . Hold your breath and swig! This bomb packs a punch and it works!Have a separate glass of water or juice as your chaser in case this allergy bomb is too intense for you.

If the sinus symptoms are really severe you can use a Neti Pot for nasal irrigation with 1 drops each Lavender, Lemon, Peppermint, 1/4 T fine quality salt, and 8 ounces warm water.

The Breathe drops are a kid-friendly, pleasant tasting natural cough drop that can also alleviate your congestion.

And, of course I’m a fan of these convenient dōTERRA triease soft gels. (Right now they’re 10% off in April! Retail $30, Promo $27! Wholesale: $22.50, Promo: $20.25.) These are softgel pills pre formulated with the allergy reducing oils. These are perfect for people who don’t want to taste the strong oil taste in their mouth or don’t want to bother with making homemade pill caps.

CHOOSE AN ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DIET TO ALLEVIATE ALLERGY SYMPTOMS

Allergies are basically our body’s reaction to irritations, and the response is an inflammatory response. The body thinks there’s a foreign object it needs to fight off so it flushes is out with letting the flood gates out in your mucous membranes, thus the runny noses and water eyes. When seasonal allergies kick in, your body is even more sensitive to foods which create an inflammatory response. It can stress your immune system which is already working overtime responding to your allergies.

It can seem like bad news to decrease or eliminate dairy, sugar, gluten, alcohol and processed foods but, for me, the relief from my allergy symptoms is totally worth it. The bonus of creating a habit of eating whole foods is the possibility of reducing inflammation in your joints, chronic aches and pains may disappear, you might lose weight, your eyes seem clear, and clarity can replace foggy brain.

Food is medicine. Treat yourself to a whole foods, anti-inflammatory diet. Shift from thinking your giving something up to what you are gaining in loving your body with nutrient-rich foods. Give it a try, especially during allergy season, and you might discover ease from a myriad of annoying symptoms and love the way you feel!

PRANAYAMA AND YOGA TO OPEN BREATHING PASSAGES

I often hear yoga students skip their yoga practice when experiencing severe allergies for fear of not being able to breathe or their noses running like a faucet when in downward dog. To the contrary, yoga and pranayama can alleviate allergy symptoms by calming your central nervous systems, opening up your bronchial tubes, and clearing out your sinus passages. Combine essential oils into your practice by taking TriEase an hour before your class. Creating a custom roller bottle with lavender, peppermint, and lemon to roll on your wrists and breathe throughout your class can also be relief to your symptoms.

One specific breathing technique I find personally helpful is Alternate Nostril Breathing or Nadi Shodhana. Apply your essential oils and practice this pranayama technique for 10 minutes. Here is a lovely video explaining this technique.

Nadi Shodhana video

I wish you ease from your allergy irritations. May you experience life with ease. May you experience life without suffering. Namaste.

Yogamama Meels

Note: Thank you to Mandi Johnston for posting much of this information about essential oils for allergies on her facebook page. To learn more about how to use essential oils request to join her facebook page Education Page – Blooming Chrysalis.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.