SPIDER POSE…IS IT A “REAL YOGA” POSE?

IMG_0804Variations of Goddess Pose, utkata konasana, are sometimes called Spider Pose…but, is there a sanskrit name? I don’t know and to me it doesn’t matter. Does it feel good in my body? Does it invite strength, vitality, clarity, calm and connection to self? That’s what matters to me. It’s funny how yogis can sometimes get judgy, criticizing others because something is not “real yoga.” It makes me ask “Is criticism or judgment of others’ practices ‘real yoga’? Is it only yoga if it’s taught in sanskrit? Or if you chant or burn incense?

I know what works for me and I remind my students that ultimately each one of us is our own inner teacher. If you don’t agree with another’s practice, why not just lift them up by letting them be, and you do you? Words I need to hear myself to keep my judginess in check.
IMG_0805
These words by Tara Brach often remind me to practice compassion. This is my intention for you when I teach and for everyone.
May all beings be free from harm.
May all beings be held in loving presence…
Filled with loving presence.
May all beings touch great and natural peace.
May all beings be free.

Namaste…

 

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!
