SUNDAY YOGA IN THE PARK – SEPT 9TH 9:30AM CIVIC PARK, WALNUT (FREE CLASS HOSTED BY LULULEMON)

Connect with me!
- So grateful to be part of this powerful and empowered BYSF team...leading the way to empower and inspire others to their highest selves! See you SOON #BYSF! 9:30 and Noon with me TODAY!!! 💥🙏🏽💕 #Repost @baptisteyogasf ・・・ This team @baptisteyogasf is DOING THE WORK! Week 2 at FIT to Lead complete. Thank you @baronbaptiste for your powerful leading. We are here to #disruptthedrift. We are ready now! 💪🏼💥🙏🏽 #possibility #creation #whybaptisteyoga #community #baptisteyoga #journeyintopower #connection #sfyoga #tgif #yoga #sanfrancisco #grateful #leaders #empowered #empowering #fittolead #inspiration #soulshine“Yoga is a dance of dealing with what is, and allowing yourself to fully experience whatever you’re experiencing right here, in the moment. In life, we so often resist what we don’t like or don’t want to do. Here, on your mat, is a safe opportunity to see what’s on the other side of that. Physical asana is a measure of some higher possibility. Put your attention on what you want to have happen and be for it, and watch the magic unfold.” . Baron Baptiste, Perfectly Imperfect: The Art and Soul of Yoga Practice . #whybaptisteyoga #fittolead #equanimity #eaglepose #garudasana #yogateachertraining #ytt #love #yoga #parkcity #quoteoftheday #baronbaptiste #perfectlyimperfect @baronbaptisteyogaDay 2 Baptiste Fit to Lead! Sometimes yoga teacher training is intense 🤯...so during breaks you gotta’ get silly and not take it so seriously 🤪🤣 And...last night before bed I set an intention to see a moose...and look who showed up at the yoga studio this morning...a mama and baby moose! 😱🤗🦌👈🏽(I know that’s not a moose emoji 🤷🏽♀️) . #yogateachertraining #ytt #fittolead #community #connection #baptistefamily #yogatribe #parkcity #whybaptisteyoga #love #yoga #moose #girlsjustwannahavefun Photo Cred: @meghanz_yoga , @lisaethosyogiLove my roomies! 🤪😍🧘🏽♀️ #whybaptisteyoga #Disruptthedrift #awakening #FittoLead #ytt #yogateachertraining #transformation #baptistefamily #girlfriends #yogatribe #community #connection #love #yoga #alwaysastudentJust hangin’ out this morning 🙃😜 . #love #yoga #aerialyoga #joyayoga #livermore #saturdayvibes #yogatribe #yogaplay #fun #flying #upsidedown #inversionjunkie#Repost @yogainspiration ・・・ Yoga is life changing! ✨💙 Do you agree? . #word #tgif #goodmorning #yoga #transformation #metamorphosis #butterfly #quoteoftheday #inspiration #wisdom