WEDNESDAY EVENING COMMUNITY MEDITATION & YOGA NIDRA 8:30-9:00pm AT JOYA YOGA SAN RAMON

“Create your seat. Close your eyes and focus on the sound of the opening bells.” That’s how I begin our new Wednesday evening meditation sessions, in a softly lit yoga studio, meditation is signaled by the Tibetan bells, then time to still your body, soothe your nerves, and calm your mind. The meditation practice invites you to slow down and allow the experience of presence and awakening. Physiologically, meditation can lower stress, lower your blood pressure, lower your cortisol levels, slow down your heart rate, and cultivate an overall sense of well-being and peace. Just thinking about it relaxes me!

This is a community donation-based meditation “sit” at Joya Yoga San Ramon and we welcome participants of any level of meditation.

Meditation begins promptly at 8:30 and ends at 9:00. This session follows a 7pm Yin Yoga class with me, which ends at 8:15pm so a quiet transition between classes is requested. Many of the yin yoga students will already be seated in meditation before the 8:30 session begins.

The Joya Yoga San Ramon doors will open by 8:10 and will be locked by 8:30pm. Please no late arrivals for the meditation sessions. Blankets and bolsters are available for your use during meditation. Please arrive early and quietly take your seat. See you on your mats! Namaste.