11/23 5-6pm Camp Fire Donation Yoga Class – Just Be Yoga Danville, CA

"The more balanced our life, the more serene we feel." - Ann Smith

An evening of yoga and essential oils with me! 12/21 7-9pm at Just Be Yoga Danville 😍🧘🏽‍♀️ . #Repost @justbeyoga ・・・ Step away from the holiday hustle and join Amelia for this self-care workshop. It's the perfect time to give yourself permission to slow down, reflect, and connect with your Just Be tribe. Experience how essential oils pair beautifully with yoga to elevate your practice, soothe your nerves, calm your thoughts, and invite deep rest. Expect to move and breathe with essential oils in a short vinyasa practice, slow down in yummy yin yoga, and end with a sweet candlelit yoga nidra and long savasana. Aaaaahhhh...don't you feel relaxed just reading this? Give yourself or someone else this workshop as a gift to nurture body, mind and spirit. Namaste. All Levels Welcome! Exchange: Member/ $40 Non-member/ $45

Heading back to the Bay! Park City Fit to Lead #3 complete!! Thank you @baronbaptisteyoga and @baptisteyoga for another mind-blowing week! 💖❄️🧘🏽‍♀️

"The study of asana is not about mastering posture. It's about using postures to understand and master yourself." - B.K.S. Iyengar . . East bay yogis I'll miss you all this week! I'm off to Park City, Utah for Baptiste Fit to Lead training. I'm 3/4 through this amazing year-long program! 🤗 Next class with me...next Friday at 12:00 in #sanfrancisco at @baptisteyogasf ! Get on your mats yogis! 😍 🧘🏽‍♀️🙏🏽 🔥.

My beloved child, break your heart no longer. Each time you judge yourself, you break your own heart; you stop feeding on the love which is the wellspring of your vitality. The time has come. Your time to live, to celebrate. And to see the goodness that you are. You, my child, are Divine. You are pure. You are sublimely free. You are God in disguise and you're always perfectly safe. Do not fight the dark, just turn on the light. Let go and Breathe in to Goodness that you are. ~Swami Kripalu Adapted from teachings of Bapu-ji