11/23 5-6pm Camp Fire Donation Yoga Class – Just Be Yoga Danville, CA

Join me and Caramia Tambornino this Friday November 23rd 5-6pm for a Camp Fire Donation Class Just Be Yoga Danville Book your spot here!
Enjoy this special vinyasa class with Caramia Tamborino assisting me with her theta healing and reiki touch. All donations will support our Northern California neighbors affected by the recent wildfires. Thank you for your support. Namaste.
http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, 500hr E-RYT Tier 2 Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, Certified Yin Yoga Instructor (with Bernie Clark) and Certified YogaFit Kids Instructor. Nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Reiki 2 practitioner, doTerra Wellness Advocate, Certified AromaTouch practitioner. Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!
.