HOLIDAY REST & RELEASE WORKSHOP – YOGA, MEDITATION WITH ESSENTIAL OILS

WORKSHOP DESCRIPTION:

Unplug your phone, press pause on hectic holiday stress, and step into our candlelit studio, scented with essential oils. Explore the world of aromatherapy through movement in yoga and stillness in meditation. Blankets and bolsters will cushion your body into deep relaxation. Your teacher will lead you into rest and release through her words and aromatouch technique. You know you really need this right now. Gift yourself this workshop, or offer it as the perfect pre-holiday stocking stuffer.
ABOUT YOUR TEACHER:

Amelia Andaleon is a 500hr E-RYT Certified Baptiste Leader, a Certified Yin Instructor, Meditation teacher, doTerra essential oils Wellness Advocate, Certified Aromatouch Technique Practitioner, and Certified Reiki 2 Healer. Amelia loves to blend yoga with essential oils.  Her intentionally crafted sequences, soothing voice, and aromatouch technique transports you into a state of presence, ease, and relaxation.
All are welcome, members and non-members.
$25 Early Bird Pricing

$30 At the Door
Book your spot here: joyayoga.com/workshops

500hr E-RYT Tier 2 Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, Certified Yin Yoga Instructor (with Bernie Clark) and Certified YogaFit Kids Instructor. Reiki 2 practitioner, doTerra Wellness Advocate, Certified AromaTouch practitioner.
