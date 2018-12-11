YOGA + ESSENTIAL OILS – JUST BE YOGA DANVILLE 12/21 7-9PM

Step away from the holiday hustle and join Amelia Andaleon for this self-care workshop. It’s the perfect time to give yourself permission to slow down, reflect, and connect with your Just Be Yoga tribe. Experience how essential oils pair beautifully with yoga to elevate your practice, soothe your nerves, calm your thoughts, and invite deep rest. Expect to move and breathe with essential oils in a short vinyasa practice, slow down in yummy yin yoga, and end with a sweet candlelit yoga nidra and long savasana. Aaaaahhhh…don’t you feel relaxed just reading this? Give yourself or someone else this workshop as a gift to nurture body, mind and spirit. Namaste.
All Levels Welcome!
Friday December 21st 7-9pm
Just Be Yoga Danville
400 Sycamore Valley Road
Danville, CA 94526
Exchange:
Member/ $40
Non-member/ $45