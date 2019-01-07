Vinyasa Yoga Fundamentals Workshop – Joya Yoga Dublin, CA

I see you and, in my workshops I REALLY see you 🙏🏽 . Why do I teach vinyasa workshops? Primarily because I don’t want others to get injured, like I did, from unknowingly “doing yoga” out of physical integrity. For the last 6 years I have taught Vinyasa Fundamentals classes because I injured my rotator cuff from almost 10 years of yoga, long before I became a teacher. I loved the flowy vinyasa classes, which I started in gym fitness classes, but I never learned the proper alignment. I got caught up in the fun, high energy music, the awesome sweaty workout, but, I honestly didn’t realize how I was contributing to my torn rotator cuff, mainly from repetitive sloppy alignment in chaturangas. (NOTE: this is not a knock against gym yoga classes! This is just MY experience. I’ve taught yoga in gyms and know AMAZING teachers in gyms. 🙏🏽) . . As a Power Vinyasa instructor, I know firsthand the challenge of limited time to stop within a 60-90 min class to REALLY teach alignment. I speak to alignment when I teach but, it’s not enough time to individually create proper habits or break old habits. So every year I lead and encourage my students to step into a workshop. . I THOUGHT I was an experienced yogi before I took my first Baptiste yoga class in a studio and was blown away when I took my first Intro to Vinyasa workshop. That was over 15 years ago! When I became a yoga teacher I vowed I would do what I can to lead students to get the most of their practice, physically safe and connected to something bigger than themselves. . Never tried a vinyasa class? Feeling lost in group classes? Wondering if you’re creating the intentional physical posture of each pose? Confused about the names of the poses or how to do that Darth Vader breath?? Been doing vinyasa classes forever yet struggling to experience ease? Have an injury and curious if you can modify your practice for YOUR body? . My intention is to lead you into a more easeful and efficient practice to experience vinyasa, to flow with breath. I will observe each one of you and give custom feedback to encourage a safe physical practice to prevent injury through proper alignment. #swipeleft + ⬇️ for more deets