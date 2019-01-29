Spring Renewal Yoga Retreat – May 2-5, 2019

Let the destination inform your course of action and cultivate an experience of curious fascination and ease by focusing on the journey. 😊 . It began with the risk to book my first yoga teacher training, @baptisteyoga Level One in Sedona in 2013. Fast forward to Tier 2 certification in 2017 and in a few months I will be complete my Tier 3 Certification. From intending to “deepen my yoga practice” to now having over 1500 hours of yoga teacher training, over 3000 hours teaching, leading workshops and retreats, and training yoga teachers, I had no idea that one decision would create such a great impact in my life. . I still feel like I have so much to learn, and want to share. My current life is not what I envisioned in 2013 yet I stay on this journey and allow the integration and abundant gifts of yoga into my way of life, on and off the mat. . If you have dreams or thoughts which aren’t being realized, shift from being a dreamer to a doer. If you have anxiety or fear or doubt (like I did), take a few breaths and take ACTION. Why not risk the possibility of transformation into a new way of thinking, new way of being and new way of living? . When will I stop taking classes or trainings? More importantly, why would I stop doing what I love!!?? 💗💗💗 . Dear seekers, feed your soul, do what you love. I am here to encourage and inspire you. Namaste 🙏🏽 . . #whybaptisteyoga #yoga #lifeofayogateacher #ytt #yogateachertraining #createthelifeyoulove #followyourheart #feedyoursoul #inspiration #love #light #soulshine #manifestyourdreams #intentions #wednesdaywisdom #lifeisgood #grateful #namaste