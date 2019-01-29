Spring Renewal Yoga Retreat – May 2-5, 2019

Spring Renewal Retreat May 2-5, 2019 at Sagrada Wellness Yoga Retreat – Santa Margarita, CA
Join Certified Yoga Instructors Audrey Allen and Amelia Andaleon to unplug and enjoy 4 days of yoga, nature, and delicious food.
Take time for self-care, renewal of energy, and alignment of spirit with four days in the beautiful central coast of California on the peaceful grounds of Sagrada Wellness Yoga Retreat.
Enjoy morning vinyasa and evening yin and restorative yoga, daily meditation, free time to hike, kayak, and relax. Healthy soul-nourishing meals.
Arrival Date: Thursday May 2, 2019 after 2pm
Departure Date: Sunday May 5 at noon, 2019
Early Bird Costs Per Person if paid in full by Feb. 15th (Prices increase by $100 per person on February 16th):
Communal room – (1 shared full bath) $650
Queen room – double occupancy $750
Queen room – single occupancy $1,150
King room – double occupancy $799
King room – single occupancy $1,199
Retreat Costs Per Person starting February 16th:
Communal room – (1 shared full bath) $750
Queen room – double occupancy $850
Queen room – single occupancy $1,250
King room – double occupancy $899
King room – single occupancy $1,299
To secure your spot, a non-refundable $200 deposit is required. Remaining balance due is required by April 1, 2019.
To secure your spot, booking early is recommended. Only 16 spots available. Contact Audrey Allen to book your spot!
audreyoga@yahoo.com or 925-872-0430
Visit http://SagradaWellness.com for more information about the accommodations and this beautiful retreat center in Santa Margarita, CA near San Luis Obispo.
Additional amenities and activities such as kayaking and massages may be available on-site at an extra cost.