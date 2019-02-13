Vinyasa Yoga Fundamentals Workshop – Joya Yoga Dublin, CA

Part Two Vinyasa Fundamentals Workshop this SUNDAY Feb. 17th 1:30-3:30pm at Joya Yoga Dublin! Book at joyayoga.com

2019 Vinyasa Workshops

Sunday 1:30-3:30pm, January 13 and February 17 at Joya Yoga Dublin

January 13 – Part 1

Discover the proper alignment, breath (pranayama), and core engagement (bandhas) of basic vinyasa postures to:

  1. empower your vinyasa practice
  2. prevent injury and
  3. enable strength, mobility and lift-off in arm balances and inversions.

February 17 – Part 2

Prerequisite: Consistent vinyasa practice (at least one month of practice, 3x/week) or completion of January 13th Part 1 Vinyasa Fundamentals workshop.

Intro to arm balances, chaturanga shoot backs, and inversions applying the proper alignment, breath (pranayama), strength, and core engagement (bandhas) learned in Part 1 of our Vinyasa workshop series.

$25/each, discounted $45 for both

