Spring Renewal Yoga Retreat May 2-5, 2019 at Sagrada Wellness Yoga Retreat – Santa Margarita, CA

Join us for 4 days to recharge your batteries, renew your energy, and feed your soul. Morning Vinyasa, free time to chillax by the pool or hike, kayak, birdwatcher, taste wine, and more. Acupuncture, aromatherapy and reiki sessions also available during your free time. Every evening enjoy relaxing yin/restorative yoga and meditation and explore the bright starry night sky with a cuppa tea or glass of wine. Delicious organic, vegetarian, whole foods for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Every day we will explore our theme to renew and restore your body, mind and spirit.

Check out our beautiful venue at Sagrada Wellness Yoga Retreat, just 3.5 hr drive from the east bay to the Central Coast in “SLO” country

Cost: room costs range from $750 in the communal room to $1299 for a private room with king bed. See flyer below for complete list of room costs.

Itinerary: Arrive Thursday May 2nd after 2pm. Welcome and yoga at 5pm followed by dinner. Check out Sunday May 5th at noon after morning yoga and breakfast.

Sample day:

Morning Vinyasa

Breakfast

Free time

Lunch

Free time

Dinner

Yin/restorative yoga and meditation.

Optional activity including guided stargazing with tea and wine.





Free time on-site activities may include hiking, pool time, self-care sessions. Off-site activities such as guided kayaking, birdwatching, ziplining, and wine-tasting will be offered.Guided activities will incur an additional cost.

Audrey and I are so excited to share this beautiful retreat center with you and offer you these 4 days and 3 nights of immersion in yoga, nature, and nourishing meals; to gather together as a community to play and relax, to offer time for private, quiet reflection, and to invite alignment and renewal of body, mind and spirit. We know how important it is to reset and begin again. This retreat is a wonderful opportunity for you to take the time and space you need to nurture and connect to self. For more information or to book your spot, contact Audrey Allen at 925-872-0430, audreyoga@yahoo.com 😊

Click on flyer below to enlarge.