Baptiste Power Vinyasa with me in Maui Mar. 31st 9-10:30am!

Fresh from the Baptiste Power Yoga Global Summit I’m excited to support the Baptiste Foundation in my upcoming fundraiser class in Maui! The Baptiste Foundation aims to bring yoga to populations who need it, but might not have access to it (eg. at-risk youth, veterans, those in recovery from addiction, etc.) Expect a sweaty, vigorous vinyasa practice in a fun, community atmosphere. All are welcome. 100% of the proceeds to the Baptiste Foundation. Namaste.
About meelswa
http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, 500hr E-RYT Tier 2 Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, Certified Yin Yoga Instructor (with Bernie Clark) and Certified YogaFit Kids Instructor. Nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Reiki 2 practitioner, doTerra Wellness Advocate, Certified AromaTouch practitioner. Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!
