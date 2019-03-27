Baptiste Power Vinyasa with me in Maui Mar. 31st 9-10:30am!

Aloha!! See you in Maui for Baptiste Journey into Power at @evolutionyogamaui01 THIS SUNDAY ! 100% of the proceeds to benefit the Baptiste Foundation! Because I care about bringing yoga to those who need it and don’t have access to it, I’m honored to support a cause near and dear to my heart. I’m inspired to offer programs to at-risk youth, veterans, and those struggling with addictions...to go to your mat instead of reaching for alcohol or drugs or harming yourself. And, to let you know, you belong. We welcome you and there is a place for you in our Baptiste Yoga community. Yoga has transformed my life and I want to share its life-changing possibilities with all of you. Join us at Evolution Yoga Maui for a lively, sweaty, fun, community practice this Sunday 9-10:30am. All are welcome. Mahalo!! 🙏🏽✨🔥😎🏝 . #whybaptisteyoga #baptisteyoga #baptistefoundation #unstoppable #unbreakable #unmessable #yogasaveslives #yogaheals #transformation #youbelomg #baptisteglobalsummit #yoga #maui #hawaiiyoga #evolutionyogamaui #community #namaste

Aloha!! See you in Maui for Baptiste Journey into Power at @evolutionyogamaui01 THIS SUNDAY ! 100% of the proceeds to benefit the Baptiste Foundation! Because I care about bringing yoga to those who need it and don’t have access to it, I’m honored to support a cause near and dear to my heart. I’m inspired to offer programs to at-risk youth, veterans, and those struggling with addictions...to go to your mat instead of reaching for alcohol or drugs or harming yourself. And, to let you know, you belong. We welcome you and there is a place for you in our Baptiste Yoga community. Yoga has transformed my life and I want to share its life-changing possibilities with all of you. Join us at Evolution Yoga Maui for a lively, sweaty, fun, community practice this Sunday 9-10:30am. All are welcome. Mahalo!! 🙏🏽✨🔥😎🏝 . #whybaptisteyoga #baptisteyoga #baptistefoundation #unstoppable #unbreakable #unmessable #yogasaveslives #yogaheals #transformation #youbelomg #baptisteglobalsummit #yoga #maui #hawaiiyoga #evolutionyogamaui #community #namaste