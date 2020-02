New Year! New Schedule! Check out my 2020 Yoga Classes!

Week 2 Day 12 Butt Taps #febustand #handstandprep #handstandconditioning . ✠Place a bolster or cushion against wall. ✠Press the top of your head against the bolster and look down. ✠Hands shoulder width apart. ✠Hug everything into the midline, pull the pit of the belly button up and back towards the spine, press the hands down into the floor, contract the muscles of both legs. ✠Breathe in, breathe out. ✠At the empty breath, press the hands down while you spring your lower torso into a tuck jump. ✠Keep the core engaged as you tap your booty to the wall without letting the heels touch the wall. . (Technically, your lower back or sacrum is tapping the wall but, butt taps sound better than "sacrum taps" πŸ€ͺπŸ˜‚) . . πŸ’ͺ🏾πŸ’₯ When I want to condition for handstands away from the wall, especially jumping up with both legs together into handstand, these butt taps tone up the legs, arms, core, hands and fingers. It also gives the body and brain the muscle memory of aligning the legs above the hips, shoulders and wrists. Give it a try! 10-25 butt taps every day, 6 days/week. πŸ€— Give yourself a rest day from the weight bearing on the wrists and shoulders. Have fun and tag me with #febustand and #butttaps ! πŸ’ͺ🏾πŸ’₯❗️ . #yoga #strength #balance #getupsidedown #tuckjump #handstand #vinyasa #poweryogs #powervinyasa #whybaptisteyoga #yogavideo #yogatutorial #practiceandalliscoming

Week 2 Day 9 #febustand #handstandprep #forearmplank #handstandconditioning Hold forearm plank 3 sets, 5 breaths each. Or hold 10 breaths hovering one foot/leg off the floor 5 breaths each leg. Keep tadasana alignment in body with feet, legs, and core engaged and spine long with chest and top of head reaching forward to wall or jungle trees in front of you. 🌴🀣 Create an "11" with the forearms and stack shoulders on top of elbows. Strengthen the shoulder girdle by pressing forearms down into ground and keep elbows in line with shoulders (watch if elbows slide wider than shoulders.) Relax and breathe. Additional challenge: accept your practice and body as it is AND as it is not. Maybe even post a pic in your bikini and dismiss the thoughts that tell you you're not bikini-ready! πŸ€ͺπŸ’– #stepoutofyourcomfortzone #yoga #yogapracticenotyogaperfect #practiceandalliscoming #whybaptisteyoga #puntademita #mexico #junglegirl #loveyourbelly #loveyourbody #selflove #acceptance #vulnerable #doitanyway #courageous #strong #fitover55 #lovewhatgodgaveyou

