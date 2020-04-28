Tuesday Power Vinyasa class 515-630pm

#mondaymotivation Week 8 #SIP in #California...ok we can do this! 🙏🏽💪🏾❣️ . . I approached my husband in tears "I'm not doing well. Will you please help me? Take me for a walk. Keep me company?" I was struggling with missing my mom who has alzheimer's and feeling sad that I haven't been able to see her. I used to believe asking for help is a sign of weakness, which is the furthest from the truth. @brenebrown says "When you judge yourself for needing help, you judge those you are helping... The danger of tying your self-worth to being a helper is feeling shame when you have to ask for help. Offering help is courageous and compassionate, but so is asking for help." . . As a #yogateacher I caught myself "...tying my self-worth to being a helper." Being of service must be practiced with an ability to receive as gracefully as we give, to be real, raw, and, vulnerable. I'm learning that we teachers and healers can be generous in our offerings to others, sometimes at the expense of forgetting to practice our own self-care. . #Teachers, #healers, everyone, please nourish your body, nurture your mental health, be gentle and kind towards self, reach out in moments that feel heavy and hopeless. The way out of suffering is through...not numbing out, not denying...but, to go through the dark tunnel of the suffering mind, acknowledging the big feelings and then allowing the light in as you move from resistance to acceptance. #breathe #meditate #shiftyourmindset . There's nothing wrong with you if you struggle with dark thoughts. Choose kindness towards self. DOUBT and QUESTION YOUR DARK THOUGHTS. (Listen to my guided meditation on my podcast, "Spiritually Fit with Amelia" podcast, episode #1 "Get curious, not furious.") And, reach out if you literally feel like you can't get up. 🙏🏽 "The way out is through." - Robert Frost . Here are my yoga offerings this week. Please practice self-care, I promise to do the same. 🙏🏽❣️ #POWERVINYASA #YOGA WITH ME! MON 430pm - book zoom class @justbeyoga . TUES 515-630pm - zoom link on spirituallyfityoga.com WED 1045-1145am @joya_yoga - free class - https://vimeo.com/showcase/joyalive . #whybaptisteyoga #selfcare #disruptthedrift