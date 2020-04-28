Tuesday Power Vinyasa class 515-630pm

Posted on April 28, 2020 by

Free class. Please donate your $$ or time to your local food bank, healthcare workers or charity of your choice. Namaste 🙏🏽

amelia@andaleon.com is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Yoga with Meels

Time: This is a recurring meeting Tuesday 515-630pm

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81781730112?pwd=dElFSVF6MVdJUkE5UWdaU1NjanFldz09

Meeting ID: 817 8173 0112

Password: 028685

About meelswa

http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com, mom, wife, photographer, happily retired computer geek, 500hr E-RYT Tier 2 Certified Baptiste Yoga Instructor, Certified Yin Yoga Instructor (with Bernie Clark) and Certified YogaFit Kids Instructor. Nature girl, urban hippy, mermaid, indigo child . Reiki 2 practitioner, doTerra Wellness Advocate, Certified AromaTouch practitioner. Transitioned from fast-paced-corporate-computer-geekdom to life in the Pacific Northwest and back again in the Bay Area. Going with the flow, generating ease and calm teaching and practicing yoga and meditation, to balance the unexpected WTF curveballs of life!
This entry was posted in spirituality. Bookmark the permalink.

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s