Zoom and outdoor yoga classes with Amelia

Updated 12/6/2020 – we’re moving into another shut down here in CA and I’m still teaching! Mostly on zoom and livestream classes for Insight Timer. Occasional outdoor classes as weather permits. Follow me on Instagram for my class announcements and Check my schedule here!

Weekly Zoom Tuesday 5-6pmPST Baptiste Power Vinyasa, with occasional popup zoom and outdoor classes – book here!

Note: As of December 14th my weekly classes will switch from Tu/Th to M/W 5:30pm

You can also find me on Insight Timer teaching Livestream meditation and yoga classes – follow me here to check my livestream schedule.

Mindful Monday 815pmPST – 30 minute Yoga Nidra

– 30 minute Yoga Nidra Friday Vinyasa 9amPST – 45 minute all-levels Vinyasa

At this time, my teaching schedule varies at yoga studios due to Covid restrictions.

My Yoga Styles:

✨ BAPTISTE POWER VINYASA: Rigorous, physically challenging power flow, linking breath with movement, led with a tone of possibility, awakening your inner-fire, self-love, and self-acceptance. Baptiste Yoga invites access to strength, balance, mobility, power, freedom and ease. Through self-inquiry and connecting within, transformation is possible, on and off the mat. 🙏🏽💓✨

✨ YOD: “Your Own Determination” is a blend of Baptiste Vinyasa + High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) + Restore to cool down, slow down the heart rate, and meditate with yoga nidra or a short seated meditation after savasana. YOD challenges you mentally, physically and emotionally. Expect to move, breathe, sweat, get your heart rate up, and end feeling relaxed in yoga bliss after the restore poses. More about YOD here.

✨ DEEP FLOW: Short vinyasa warmup, hold poses 10+ breaths,invite opening through shoulders, hips, and heart; release tightness in back and hamstrings. Get deeply connected to body, mind, heart, and spirit. 🙏🏽

From baptisteyoga.com:

Stop Living in Stress and Anxiety

We have been conditioned to believe that we are not good enough the way we are. We’re pursuing some better version of ourselves all the while asleep to the one true fact in the universe. Our ideal selves are already within us, just waiting to be awakened. – Baron Baptiste

