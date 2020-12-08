2021 Yoga Teacher Training Info Session!

Interested in teaching yoga or deepening your practice? Join me this Friday December 11th from 7-8pmPST for a free Yoga Teacher Training Info Session via zoom! Book your spot here!

I’m excited to offer a yoga teacher training in 2021! My 200hr YTT will be primarily focused on teaching Baptiste Methodology, Baptiste Journey into Power, as well as an introduction to Yin Yoga. The foundation of yoga philosophy, anatomy, etc. will also be included in the curriculum. Join this session to learn more and ask questions!! A deep discount will be offered to those who attend this session!

Amelia Andaleon is a Tier 3 Certified Baptiste Instructor (through Baron Baptiste and the Baptiste Institute), Certified Yin Instructor (through Bernie Clark), Certified YOD Yoga Instructor (through YOD Yoga founder Danielle Jokinen), and is always learning and sharing her skills and knowledge with students to empower their practice and their life! Questions? Email amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com