Looking forward to get back to teaching in 2021! Here’s my schedule the week of January 4th: (time zone Pacific Standard Time)

430-530PM Zoom Vinyasa for Just Be Yoga – book here Wednesday 530-630pm Zoom Deep Flow – book here

See you on your mat!!!

Amelia Andaleon

Warrior Pose at sunset on

Mount Diablo – Danville, CA