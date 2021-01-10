PRESENCE (week one) “40 Days to Personal Revolution” by Baron Baptiste

One of the best decisions I ever made in my life was embarking on my Baptiste yoga journey. And, one of the most impactful Baptiste programs and books is “40 Days to Personal Revolution – to Radically Change Your Body and Awaken the Sacred Within Your Soul“ by Baron Baptiste.

I am on an amazing team of teachers leading this 40 Days program through Baptiste Power Yoga San Francisco and am offering support and commitment to the daily yoga and meditation practice by publishing weekly episodes aligned with the weekly theme and focus points.

Week One theme: PRESENCE.

And, the first two laws are:

Law One: Seek the Truth

Law Two: Be Willing to Come Apart

Here are the iTunes podcast links to a meditation and yoga class you can use during Week One of your 40 days program, or even if you’re not following the 40 days book! First preference is to get yourself to a class AND for times when that’s not possible, these episodes are for you! Creating a “no excuses!” option to support your commitment to a daily practice! Of course, remember one day of rest every week from yoga! Meditation every day, asana practice 6 days/week.

If you’re new to my podcast, there are other yoga, meditations, and guest interviews on my Spiritually Fit Yoga too! (My podcast is also on Spotify, Google podcast, Anchor, and more.)

Have you listened to my episodes? I’d appreciate a review an iTunes with your feedback (5 star ratings always appreciated) or comment below. My. intention is to offer you podcast episodes to empower you using the tools of yoga and meditation, and from the insight and wisdom offered by my guest interviews! Thank you for being here.

Peace out,

Amelia Andaleon, founder Spiritually Fit Yoga