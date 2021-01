This is a 25 minute video to accompany week one of your Baptiste 40 Days Program, or “40 Days to Personal Revolution” book. There is a short into, 20 minute practice, 5 minute savasana. Subscribe to my youtube channel to get notifications as I post more videos to support your Baptiste 40 Days to Personal Revolution! Enjoy! Amelia Andaleon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...