Yoga with me ! Week of January 18, 2021

Happy Monday!! In remembrance of MLK Jr.:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today’s Spiritually Fit Yoga Podcast – honoring MLK, Jr. and Meditation for Week 2 VITALITY “40 Days to Personal Revolution” by Baron Baptiste

Virtual classes this week:

See you on your mat soon!!!

Amelia

spread your love and light...

