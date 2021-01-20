Happy Inauguration Day 2021! Yoga and Meditation for VITALITY!

In honor of celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Madame Vice President Kamala Harris, the theme of today’s Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast episode is renewed VITALITY! Grateful for this new chapter for the United States of America. Breathe deep and big sighs of relief!!

This podcast episode is recorded for Week 2 of “40 Days to Personal Revolution – A Breakthrough Program to Radically Change Your Body and Awaken the Sacred Within Your Soul” by Baron Baptiste. The focus of Week Two is VITALITY!

30 min. Yoga + 5 min. savasana + 5 min. meditation.

Enjoy!!! ❣️ Meels (Amelia)

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spiritually-fit-yoga-with-amelia-andaleon/id1508949757#episodeGuid=aa1bc65f-2f1b-46c6-920d-f16476846743