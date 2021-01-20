Happy Inauguration Day 2021! Yoga and Meditation for VITALITY!

In honor of celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Madame Vice President Kamala Harris, the theme of today’s Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast episode is renewed VITALITY! Grateful for this new chapter for the United States of America. Breathe deep and big sighs of relief!!

This podcast episode is recorded for Week 2 of “40 Days to Personal Revolution – A Breakthrough Program to Radically Change Your Body and Awaken the Sacred Within Your Soul” by Baron Baptiste. The focus of Week Two is VITALITY!

30 min. Yoga + 5 min. savasana + 5 min. meditation.

Enjoy!!! ❣️ Meels (Amelia)

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spiritually-fit-yoga-with-amelia-andaleon/id1508949757#episodeGuid=aa1bc65f-2f1b-46c6-920d-f16476846743

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s