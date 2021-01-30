INTRO TO YOGA – 4 weekly sessions Feb 4-25, 2021

Are you or someone you know curious about yoga but, you don’t even know where to start, you might not even have a yoga mat or feel intimidated or lost? This series is for you!

Why am I offering this course? Years ago I heard my papa say “I should try that yoga thing sometime, not what YOU do, Amelia, but, yoga for people like me.” I laughed and suggested he look for a class at his local community center. I never thought to teach him myself, especially since we live far away. Fast-forward to “Covid-times” and, after about a year of connecting via facetime or family zoom calls, a light bulb went off “Why not teach to my parents, a custom class just for them, via zoom?” My cousin asked me to teach her dad, my uncle, beginner yoga then a friend asked if I would offer an introductory virtual class to take with her mother. So, I decided it was time to create this course for any and all of YOU!

The more the merrier! If you are reading this and have a family member or friend in mind, I recommend you join this beginner series WITH them! The gift of yoga is truly life-affirming and life-changing. Those of you who practice yoga, you know the benefits of yoga. Here’s an opportunity to share what you love with anyone, anywhere!

Book for yourself or a loved one for $40. Purchase it for two of you to participate together for $75!

Weekly Sessions: These 30 minute sessions will be offered Thursdays 6-630pm in an accessible, non-intimidating format:

  • Welcome and Check-ins
  • Weekly themes: Yoga as a life-skill
  • Breathwork
  • Mindfulness
  • Link Movement with Breath
  • Relaxation (while laying down in savasana)

How to Participate? Join this class in the comfort of your own home! Every week you’ll receive a zoom link via email (FYI same link every week.) Join the zoom class 5 minutes before class starts. Watch, listen, participate, and relax!

What equipment do I need? First class, just show up! I will briefly talk about yoga supplies (mat, block, strap.) If you have a yoga mat, great, have it ready. If not, no worries! Here is my request to set up before your first class:

  • Set up zoom. Reach out to a friend if zoom is new to you or check out this tutorial to learn how to set up zoom for the first time.
  • Position yourself and your camera so I can see you, head to toe.
  • Equipment: Yoga mat, towel or blanket on floor.
  • Optional: 2 yoga blocks, 1 yoga strap, 1 bolster/pillow.
  • Optional Chair: If you experience difficulty sitting on the floor or standing up from the floor, I recommend having a chair close by and for the final pose laying down on a bed or in a recliner.

That’s all you need! I will be available for questions and answers during the class and via email. When you book the class I will email you. Feel free to reach out with your yoga questions!

“Great! I’m in! How do I book this course?”

Book online here, scroll to the February 4th Intro to Gentle Yoga series.

Or Email me: amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com, Pay for the class (see below) and I’ll book your spot (s)!

IMPORTANT: If you are booking for two please email me both of your names and email addresses. Thank you!!

Cost:.

  • $40 for all four lessons!
  • $75 for two! Support a friend and join them! Purchase for both of you for $75.

Payment options:

  • Venmo @Amelia-Andaleon (last 4 digits for first payment 0074)
  • PayPal https://www.paypal.me/sfityogahttps://www.paypal.me/sfityoga
  • Pay what you can: currently for all of my classes you can book my classes online for free. I request you pay the specified cost of the course via Venmo or PayPal as listed above. AND, I don’t want cost or financial hardship to prevent you from receiving the benefits of yoga. No judgment. Pay what you can.

Are you interested but, these times don’t work for you? I create custom private individual and group classes. Email me: amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com

60 seconds with Amelia about this course!

Questions? Email me at amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com Learn more about me here.

May you be safe, may you be healthy, may you be free of harm.

Blessings,

Amelia Diaz Andaleon

Founder, Spiritually Fit Yoga

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s