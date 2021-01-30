INTRO TO YOGA – 4 weekly sessions Feb 4-25, 2021

Are you or someone you know curious about yoga but, you don’t even know where to start, you might not even have a yoga mat or feel intimidated or lost? This series is for you!

Why am I offering this course? Years ago I heard my papa say “I should try that yoga thing sometime, not what YOU do, Amelia, but, yoga for people like me.” I laughed and suggested he look for a class at his local community center. I never thought to teach him myself, especially since we live far away. Fast-forward to “Covid-times” and, after about a year of connecting via facetime or family zoom calls, a light bulb went off “Why not teach to my parents, a custom class just for them, via zoom?” My cousin asked me to teach her dad, my uncle, beginner yoga then a friend asked if I would offer an introductory virtual class to take with her mother. So, I decided it was time to create this course for any and all of YOU!

The more the merrier! If you are reading this and have a family member or friend in mind, I recommend you join this beginner series WITH them! The gift of yoga is truly life-affirming and life-changing. Those of you who practice yoga, you know the benefits of yoga. Here’s an opportunity to share what you love with anyone, anywhere!

Book for yourself or a loved one for $40. Purchase it for two of you to participate together for $75!

Weekly Sessions: These 30 minute sessions will be offered Thursdays 6-630pm in an accessible, non-intimidating format:

Welcome and Check-ins

Weekly themes: Yoga as a life-skill

Breathwork

Mindfulness

Link Movement with Breath

Relaxation (while laying down in savasana)

How to Participate? Join this class in the comfort of your own home! Every week you’ll receive a zoom link via email (FYI same link every week.) Join the zoom class 5 minutes before class starts. Watch, listen, participate, and relax!

What equipment do I need? First class, just show up! I will briefly talk about yoga supplies (mat, block, strap.) If you have a yoga mat, great, have it ready. If not, no worries! Here is my request to set up before your first class:

Set up zoom . Reach out to a friend if zoom is new to you or check out this tutorial to learn how to set up zoom for the first time.

. Reach out to a friend if zoom is new to you or check out this tutorial to learn how to set up zoom for the first time. Position yourself and your camera so I can see you , head to toe.

, head to toe. Equipment : Yoga mat, towel or blanket on floor.

: Yoga mat, towel or blanket on floor. Optional : 2 yoga blocks, 1 yoga strap, 1 bolster/pillow.

: 2 yoga blocks, 1 yoga strap, 1 bolster/pillow. Optional Chair: If you experience difficulty sitting on the floor or standing up from the floor, I recommend having a chair close by and for the final pose laying down on a bed or in a recliner.

That’s all you need! I will be available for questions and answers during the class and via email. When you book the class I will email you. Feel free to reach out with your yoga questions!

“Great! I’m in! How do I book this course?”

Book online here, scroll to the February 4th Intro to Gentle Yoga series.

Or Email me: amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com, Pay for the class (see below) and I’ll book your spot (s)!

IMPORTANT: If you are booking for two please email me both of your names and email addresses. Thank you!!

Cost:.

$40 for all four lessons!

$75 for two! Support a friend and join them! Purchase for both of you for $75.

Payment options:

Venmo @Amelia-Andaleon (last 4 digits for first payment 0074)

@Amelia-Andaleon (last 4 digits for first payment 0074) PayPal https://www.paypal.me/sfityogahttps://www.paypal.me/sfityoga

https://www.paypal.me/sfityogahttps://www.paypal.me/sfityoga Pay what you can: currently for all of my classes you can book my classes online for free. I request you pay the specified cost of the course via Venmo or PayPal as listed above. AND, I don’t want cost or financial hardship to prevent you from receiving the benefits of yoga. No judgment. Pay what you can.

Are you interested but, these times don’t work for you? I create custom private individual and group classes. Email me: amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com

60 seconds with Amelia about this course!

Questions? Email me at amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com Learn more about me here.

May you be safe, may you be healthy, may you be free of harm.

Blessings,

Amelia Diaz Andaleon

Founder, Spiritually Fit Yoga