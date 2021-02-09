New podcast post: Centering Meditation

Click here for the full episode. 25 minute meditation to get centered, grounded and relax body and mind.

This meditation was recorded for Week 5 of “40 Days to Personal Revolution” by Baron Baptiste. This week’s theme is CENTERING.

spread your love and light...

