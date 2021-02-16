The Best Chocolate Chip Bars with Almond Pulp

I recently posted a video and recipe making homemade almond milk. Here’s the link. And, follow me on Instagram! 🥰

Here’s what I made with the leftover almond pulp…YUM! Healthy CAN be tasty!! I love that there was no waste after making my almond milk!! These gluten-free bars passed the adult and kiddo taste test!! This recipe is vegan and dairy-free.

Note: Because I personally used a mix of mini vegan dark chocolate chips, and melted regular semi-sweet chocolate chips on top, my version is not technically vegan because of the butter in the chocolate chips. The chocolate topping is optional but, I also found that adding a thick smear of melted chocolate helped keep these bars intact and offered a pleasant crunch/snap. Slice your bars first THEN slather or drizzle with chocolate.

Below is the ingredient list and partial recipe. Click here to view the additional notes and full recipe.

The most delicious Chocolate Chip Granola Bars made from leftover almond pulp! Or you can just use blanched almond flour if you prefer. These are full of flavor, are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and oil-free and only 8 ingredients! SO much better than store-bought!

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 50 mins

Servings: 8 bars Author: Brandi Doming

Ingredients

• 1 cup (107g) almond pulp or 1 cup (112g) blanched almond flour

• 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons( 200g) pure maple syrup, room temperature (or agave)

• 1/4 cup (32g) ground flaxseed

• 1 cup (100g) gluten-free whole rolled oats, NOT quick oats

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/2 cup (120g) mini dairy-free chocolate chips (I use Enjoy Life)

• 1/2 cup (128g) creamy roasted almond butter

• 2 teaspoons (10g) vanilla extract

Instructions

• Before following the recipe, if you are using homemade almond pulp, make sure you have squeezed out the excess moisture out really well, from preparing the almond milk. Papertowel dry it and store in the fridge overnight, as this helps to dry it out some. You do not need a dehydrator or to bake it to dry it out, but you also don’t want it too wet or to use it immediately after making your almond milk, because it could make the bars too wet.

• Preheat an oven to 350 degrees and line a 9X5 loaf pan with parchment paper hanging over the sides for easy removal later. Do you use a different size or bigger pan, otherwise the bars will be too thin and not bind well or hold their shape. They are meant to be thick bars like in the photos.

• Mix the syrup and flaxseed in a cup well with a fork and set aside for 10 minutes to gel up. Do not skip this step, as it is what acts as the “egg” and binds the bars to hold their shape.

• In a large bowl, combine the almond pulp (or almond flour), oats, cinnamon and salt and whisk well. Stir in the chocolate chips. I prefer mini because they disburse well and stay in tact better.

• After the 10 minutes is up for the syrup and flaxseed mixture, stir in the almond butter and vanilla until very smooth. Pour over the dry ingredients and stir for a couple of minutes until very sticky and absorbed, pressing with the back of your spoon to help mix.

• Add the dough to the loaf pan and spread out evenly and flat with a rubber spatula. You can slightly dampen your fingers to help press it down around the edges, as it will be sticky.

• For dough using almond pulp, bake for 30-32 minutes until very golden brown and firm on top. For dough using almond flour, bake about 27-30 minutes until very golden brown and firm on top.

Important

• Cool 1 hour before cutting, or they will fall apart. They firm up a lot as they cool. If desired, melt some chocolate chips and drizzle the tops for added sweetness or for presentation purposes. Honestly, they are plenty delicious without it, I just did it more for looks. Slice very carefully into 8 bars. Wrap each individually in plastic wrap and store in the fridge. They will hold their shape very well this way and it makes for an easy grab-and-go snack!