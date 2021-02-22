“Free Me Up!” Today’s Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast episode with Heather Viniar!

(Looking for my class schedule? Click here)

Today’s episode coincides with National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which is very important to my podcast guest today, Heather Viniar.

The goal of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (#NEDAwareness) is to shine the spotlight on eating disorders by educating the public, spreading a message of hope, and putting lifesaving resources into the hands of those in need.

https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/get-involved/nedawareness

Here is the photo and video referenced in the episode about pulling from the Oracle Card deck:

About Heather Viniar

Heather is a Spiritual + Intuitive Coach, and is the owner of Heather Viniar Coaching & Wellness. She works with and supports women who desire a deeper soul connection by healing past experiences and owning their authentic voice. She’s a firm believer that, as humans, we have the ability to transform experiences of the past into our soul purpose and divine future, and is completely inspired by the growth and empowerment that she’s witnessed clients develop.

Heather is also a Tier 3: 1200-hour Certified Baptiste Influencer and a 500-ERYT through the Yoga Alliance. Her favorite part about yoga is that it’s not just a practice that works, it’s a practice that matters. She utilizes her yoga/mindfulness background and fitness/nutrition background so she can truly cater to and support clients with individual desires, holistically.

Heather is committed to opening up a world of possibility. She is passionate about working with teens, Eating Disorder treatment centers and women’s shelters to awaken empowerment in those communities. When Heather’s not working or on her mat, she loves beach walks, looking or seashells, sunsets, photography, paddle-boarding, traveling, playing (aka-snuggling) with her 2 dogs, and spending time with her family.

Heather is committed to opening up a world of possibility. She is passionate about working with teens, Eating Disorder treatment centers and women's shelters to awaken empowerment in those communities. When Heather's not working or on her mat, she loves beach walks, looking or seashells, sunsets, photography, paddle-boarding, traveling, playing (aka-snuggling) with her 2 dogs, and spending time with her family.

Connect with her on Instagram @heatherviniaryoga