Awaken Your Feminine Power – Spring Yoga Retreat March 19-20, 2021

Join me for this Women’s Spring Yoga Retreat to AWAKEN YOUR FEMININE POWER!

This virtual yoga retreat allows you to join in from the convenience of your home, or maybe a getaway to carve out more time for self-care! Book your spot here!

This 5 hour retreat is offered over TWO DAYS:

March 19th FRIDAY 6-8pm PST Welcome, Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Reiki, Journaling

6-8pm PST Welcome, Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Reiki, Journaling March 20th SATURDAY 9am-12pm PST Welcome back! Pilates, Inquiry, Vinyasa, Creativity Exercise, Blessing

Your Passionate, Awakened Yoga Instructors!

This yoga retreat will be led by me, Amelia Andaleon, Certified Baptiste Vinyasa instructor, Certified Yin Yoga Instructor, Reiki 2 Practitioner, Meditation and Yoga Nidra Teacher. More about me on my About page.

I’m excited to collaborate with my guest teacher, friend, and beautiful goddess, Praveena Chinthaluri, Certified Pilates Instructor, who will lead us through an empowering Pilates class!

About Praveena Chinathaluri: Praveena is very passionate and an avid practitioner of pilates and yoga. She is a certified 500 hour Comprehensive Pilates Instructor with Balanced Body. She is also a registered 200 hr yoga alliance teacher, a certified Yoga Tune Up® Instructor and certified restorative yoga teacher. Her philosophy towards teaching pilates and yoga is to pay attention to alignment and form, technique and breath work that help students develop a deep understanding of their bodies and movement patterns. She believes in providing a safe space for students to explore and strengthen their mind and bodies.

http://yogawithpraveena.com, Instagram: @yogaandpilateswithpraveena

Guest Teacher, Certified Pilates Instructor, Praveena Chinthaluri

Invest in yourself and your self-care!

One benefit of virtual yoga retreats is the affordability!

$59 when booked before March 12th

when booked before March 12th $69 – the price will increase on March 13th

– the price will increase on March 13th Book your spot here! Scroll down to March 19th and you will see my offering (NOTE: the OUTDOOR limited spots will go fast because only 6 spots on my yoga deck. If you are ever interested in a private yoga retreat, reach out to me!)

I believe in supporting and empowering ALL women. For those of you who can pay, yes, please pay. There is a power in energy exchanges and an increased accountability when you express your value and appreciation for something through payments. It enables me to provide my offerings and boosts my personal power when I receive your expressions of gratitude. Thank you!

AND…If finances seem challenging right now, PLEASE reach out to me and I will work with you. If you feel like you need this retreat right now, I want you to experience it. No judgment. No questions asked. I am here to empower you. Email me at amelia (at) spirituallyfityoga.com.

I am SO EXCITED to offer this women’s yoga retreat! This will be an amazing 5 hours for you dedicate time for self-care and energize what you wish to bring forth and manifest in your life! Blessings, Amelia Andaleon