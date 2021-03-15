Week of March 15th – Spring Forward…Wake Up! Master Yoga Class with Baron Baptiste and Spring Women’s Retreat!

It feels like the morning struggles again, with life on daylight savings time requesting I wake up before my natural time clock. I thought I was loving my mornings then just that one hour earlier reminded me how I used to resist waking up and wanting to press snooze. Raise your hand if you can relate! 🙋🏽‍♀️

So what did I do? I woke up!! To break a habit it starts with noticing, catching yourself in the familiar thoughts and physical reactions. Then choose…go down that same road or switch it up, change the channel, do something different!

My Spiritually Fit Yoga circle on the Insight Timer app hosts weekday meditations and yoga, Monday-Friday 730am PST and 930pm PST. I queued up I AM Affirmations for Vibrant Health by Kenneth Soares and kept my commitment to meditate at 730am PST.

Stick to new morning meditation habit: 1

Snooze and grumble OLD habit: 0

I confess, the temptation was strong, to press that snooze button, and right now I really need my daily routine. It means a lot to me to commit to my self-care, to my mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Setting the tone of my day with affirmations, and ending my evenings with gratitude, are my medicine. Especially with the isolation of this last year, my mind has had too much time to indulge in doubts and fears.

Mindfulness, yoga, remembering to serve a highest good…they keep me going, in equanimity, and are my preventative measures against self-sabotage.

Meditation can lead you into the light of awareness.

I AM AWAKE. I AM AWARE. I CHOOSE TODAY.

Life is the great teacher. What lesson are you being asked to learn today? What is trying to get your attention right now?

🙏🏽💚 CHOOSE, pay attention, keep going.💚🙏🏽

The humanity in me honors the humanity in you.

🙏🏽 💞🦋 Amelia Andaleon