Happy Spring Equinox! Plant Your Seeds of Intention.

Spring Equinox, the perfect time to plant seeds of intention. I was blessed to gather in a group of powerful feminine energy yesterday and today, as I led my first hybrid in person and zoom retreat! We moved, breathed, released, set declarations and literally burned shit. After energetically weeding and pruning, we created a clear space to set our intentions and visualized our dreams manifested in the present moment.

Add in the collective energy of feminine power and calling in our ancestors…that’s a potent recipe for divine igniting of our intentions!

This hybrid women’s retreat was a manifestation of an intention I planted last year. To offer a retreat during Covid-times. Small social-distance gathering outdoors AND virtual zoom retreat. Never done it before, but, I’d offered several in person retreats and zoom workshops, and I teach hybrid outdoor/zoom classes on my deck. How much harder could a 5 hour retreat be?

Rain – Day One – it almost felt like summer here in the Bay Area but, on day one of my retreat…rain.

– Day One – it almost felt like summer here in the Bay Area but, on day one of my retreat…rain. Jackhammer – Day Two – aaahh, sun came out, my yoga deck was gorgeous and ready for my goddesses. “thud thud thud thud thud!” On this Saturday, of all days, my neighbor was having their pool resurfaced and that jarring noise was going to happen ALL DAY!

– Day Two – aaahh, sun came out, my yoga deck was gorgeous and ready for my goddesses. “thud thud thud thud thud!” On this Saturday, of all days, my neighbor was having their pool resurfaced and that jarring noise was going to happen ALL DAY! Technology – And, managing various students new to zoom, attending to their audio and video questions.

– And, managing various students new to zoom, attending to their audio and video questions. Assistant – nope, didn’t have one. I had a recurring thought “Note to self: I don’t have to run this all by myself. It’s okay to ask for help.”

There “seemed” to be obstacles which could have swayed me to cancel and when I kept my sights on what is possible, my determination, resourcefulness, and dogged determination, stayed the course with a “the show must go on!” attitude. Was it harder to implement than expected? Oh, hell yes! And, my practice of equanimity on the mat, and asking for support, shifted my mindset from feeling impossible to possible. 🙏🏽🦋

Anything is possible with intention, focus, intuition and showing up as a badass goddess warrior! And, all these challenges just made me more resilient and confident in my ability to pivot and handling each curveball like a pro. Was it perfect? Maybe not and, it was￼ amazing and my intentions were manifested! Did I offer a spring women’s yoga retreat? YES! Was it empowering, fun, abuzz with feminine power, and impactful? YES! Mission accomplished!! 🙏🏽💓💥

Oracle Cards from the Work Your Light deck by Rebecca Campbell.

These were the Oracle cards which we pulled this weekend. Powerful inquiry questions and Transmission message.

“Have you answered your deepest calling?”

“Where do you need to establish better boundaries?”

“What are you clinging on to?”

“Double mission: Channeling and uplifting humanity.”

I’d seen the first three inquiry questions before, and the Transmission card with the double mission, was new to me. It answered my question about being of service as a teacher and energy healer. Gave me goosebumps when I pulled the card.

“What is your mission in life? What if you plant your seeds of intention aligned with your higher purpose?”

Allowing time for self-inquiry and intention leaves me feeling grateful and blessed. 🙏🏽💓

🙏🏽 And, thanks to Praveena Chinthaluri for being our amazing guest Pilates goddess instructor and igniting our power center! We may be feeling our abs and asses on fire tomorrow!! 🤣💪🏾🔥

💞 When women gather together, powerful shit happens! #makeshithappen Let’s do it again soon!!!

🌸Happy Spring Equinox!🌸